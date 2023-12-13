OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Kyle Hamilton was able to practice Wednesday for the Baltimore Ravens, a sign that the second-year safety is making good progress after injuring his knee in last weekend's win over the Rams.

Hamilton was listed as limited, but that's still good news for a Baltimore team that's about to face a trio of first-place opponents in succession. The Ravens play at Jacksonville on Sunday night, followed by matchups at San Francisco and against Miami. Baltimore leads the Dolphins by a game for the top spot in the AFC.

The 22-year-old Hamilton has started every game for the Ravens this season. He has three sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“He was out there for most of the practice, did as much as he could," coach John Harbaugh said. "We'll see how he progresses as the week goes on.”

Hamilton said his status for this weekend is uncertain.

“Still unsure, up in the air," he said. "Went out there today, felt pretty good so, go from there.”

Hamilton was injured in the first quarter. He said it happened when he hit Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

“My knee kind of bent a weird way," he said. "I got up, came back in the next possession, and wasn’t even really involved in the play, and my knee just kind of felt weird. So I went down, went in the locker room, taped it up, came back in, tweaked it again, and trainers were giving me advice to just sit it out.”

Hamilton said he was lucky it wasn't as bad as it could have been. He played just over half his team's defensive snaps.

Hamilton was a first-round draft pick last year but started only four games as a rookie. He has blossomed this season. Pro Football Focus has given him the eighth-highest defensive rating in the league among safeties.

If Hamilton forces one more fumble, he'll become the second defensive back in franchise history with multiple sacks, interceptions and forced fumbles in a season. The other was Hall of Famer Ed Reed in 2004.

“I feel like everybody has kind of come into their own this year as a defense," he said. "Stats are going to be what they're going to be, but I feel like if you play within our defense, you'll be able to get those stats.”

FAMILIAR FACE

The Ravens signed quarterback Malik Cunningham, who played at Louisville from 2018-22. He redshirted in 2017 when Lamar Jackson was in his final season there. Now the two are reunited with Baltimore.

“Great quarterback, man," Jackson said Wednesday. "Explosive, can throw the ball anywhere on the field, make guys miss. He can do it all.”

Harbaugh said Cunningham practiced at quarterback and will also work at wide receiver and on special teams.

The Ravens put receiver Devin Duvernay (back) on injured reserve, but Harbaugh said he should be able to return if the team reaches the playoffs. Baltimore can clinch a spot as early as this week.

NOTES: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (rest) and LB Roquan Smith (back) were also limited at practice. LB Malik Harrison (groin) was a full participant.

