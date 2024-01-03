Baltimore Ravens quarterback and MVP frontrunner Lamar Jackson will be just one of the many high-profile stars who will be out this weekend to rest as the postseason approaches.

With the NFL adding a 18th week to their regular-season schedule, teams that have clinched playoff berths have begun resting players to preserve their health for what they hope is a deep playoff run culminating in a Super Bowl title.

Here is in and who is out in Week 18.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced that Jackson won’t play on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers as backup Tyler 'Snoop' Huntley will start.

Josh Johnson will serve as the backup.

Jackson finished the regular season with 3,678 passing yards for 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The 2019 NFL MVP also rushed for 821 yards and five touchdowns.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will not play against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday as they have the AFC West title secured and the No. 3 seed in the playoffs locked up.

The 28-year-old two-time NFL MVP and Super Bowl champion threw for 27 touchdowns and a career-high 14 interceptions in 16 regular-season games.

Blaine Gabbert will start at QB for the Chiefs.

The Rams will be resting players on both side of the ball as head coach Sean McVay ruled out Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, and Kyren Williams against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

Carson Wentz will get the start for the Rams, while Sam Darnold will start for the 49ers as they rest Brock Purdy,

Wentz has not started a game since he was a member of the Washington Commanders last season.

The former Philadelphia Eagles QB (2016-20) last played against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17 last season, throwing 16 completions and 143 yards to one touchdown and an interception in a 24-10 loss.

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will get the week off for the Browns as Jeff Driskell will start against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns’ QB Jeff Driskell will start Sunday vs. the Bengals in place of Joe Flacco, with PJ Walker backing him up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2024

The 38-year-old joined the Browns mid-season and has thrown for 1,616 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The 11-year Ravens QB boasts a 4-1 record at as the starter for the Brownies.

P.J. Walker will backup Driskell.