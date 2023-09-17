Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals and will not return, it was announced.

Beckham appeared to suffer the injury while catching a pass over the middle early on, planting awkwardly as he went to make a cut.

Beckham returned to the game after being checked out on the sideline but was ruled out for the day in the third quarter. He had three catches for 29 yards before departing.

The three-time Pro Bowler was targeted three times in Baltimore's Week 1 win and caught two passes for 37 yards and no touchdowns. This is his first season with the Ravens after signing a one-year, incentive-laden deal this past spring.