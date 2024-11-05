OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Lamar Jackson again missed practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, but coach John Harbaugh said he'll play Thursday night against Cincinnati.

Jackson was absent for two practices last week with back and knee issues, then looked pretty healthy while producing a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in a win over Denver last weekend. He was listed with a knee issue on Tuesday's injury report.

The Ravens also released running back Chris Collier, and former Baltimore defensive lineman Brandon Williams announced his retirement at the team's facility. Williams played from 2013-22. His first nine seasons were with Baltimore, followed by one with Kansas City.

