Justin Tucker's time with the Baltimore Ravens is over.

The team announced the release of the veteran kicker on Monday amid an NFL investigation into multiple accusations of engaging in sexual misconduct by Baltimore-area massage therapists.

General manager Eric DeCosta called the release "a football decision."

"Justin created many significant and unforgettable moments in Ravens history," DeCosta said in a statement. "His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent made him one of the league's best kickers for over a decade. We are grateful for Justin's many contributions while playing for the Ravens. We sincerely wish him and his family the very best in this next chapter of their lives."

An undrafted free agent out of Texas, Tucker spent the past 13 seasons with the team and was a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler.

He made 417 of his 468 field-goal attempts in 212 career games.

The 35-year-old Tucker was a member of the Ravens team that won Super Bowl XLVII.