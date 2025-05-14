The Baltimore Ravens and running back Derrick Henry have agreed on a two-year, $30 million extension, his agent tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal guarantees Henry $25 million over the two seasons.

The deal marks the largest commitment to a running back over the age of 30.

Henry, 31, joined the Ravens ahead of last season after spending the first eight years of his career with the Tennessee Titans.

The Yulee, FL native appeared in all 17 games for the team last season, rushing for 1,921 yards on 325 carries with a league-high 16 rushing touchdowns. He added another two TDs and 193 yards receiving.

Originally taken with the 45th overall selection of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Henry has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in six of his nine seasons, including leading the league in rushing in both 2019 and 2020. In 2020, Henry became just the eighth back in league history to eclipse the 2,000-yards rushing mark when he finished his season with 2,027.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Henry has rushed for 11,423 yards on 2,355 carries for 106 TDs in 136 career games.

Henry's new deal takes him through the 2027 season.