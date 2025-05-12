OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed undrafted rookie kicker John Hoyland, giving themselves another option for Justin Tucker's replacement.

The Ravens announced the move Monday. They also signed tackle Lucas Scott and defensive back Keyon Martin.

Baltimore announced last week it was releasing Tucker, the five-time All-Pro whose future was in doubt ever since the Baltimore Banner reported in January that he'd been accused by massage therapists of inappropriate sexual behavior. The Ravens drafted kicker Tyler Loop of Arizona last month.

Hoyland played at Wyoming and went 15 of 19 on field goals last season, with a long of 54. Only one of the four misses was under 50 yards.

