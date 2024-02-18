The Baltimore Ravens announced Sunday they have signed wide receiver Nelson Agholor to a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old played in 17 games for the Ravens in 2023, catching 35 passes for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

A USC Trojan in his collegiate years, Agholor was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 20th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Lagos, Nigeria, native played five seasons in the City of Brotherly Love (2015-19) before signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 as a free agent.

Agholor would go on to play a pair of seasons in New England with the Patriots from 2021-22 before joining the Ravens.

In 135 career NFL games, Agholor has caught 375 passes for 4,627 yards and 36 touchdowns.