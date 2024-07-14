All-Pro kick returner and receiver Jacoby Jones has died at the age of 40.

The New Orleans native was a member of the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl XLVII-winning team in 2014.

Memorably, Jones became the first player in NFL history to score a receiving touchdown and a return TD in that Super Bowl win over the San Francisco 49ers. After hauling in a Joe Flacco pass for a 56-yard TD reception in the first half, Jones opened the second half with a 108-yard return TD for the longest play in postseason history. The Ravens won the game, 34-31.

Originally taken with the 73rd overall selection of the 2007 NFL Draft out of Lane College by the Houston Texans, Jones would go on to suit up in 128 games over nine seasons with the Texans, Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers.

He finished his career with 2,733 yards receiving on 203 receptions with 13 TDs. As a returner, Jones had a combined 7,628 yards on 459 returns with nine TDs.

His best season came in 2012 when he recorded 1,920 all-purpose yards.

After his retirement in 2015, Jones went into coaching. This past February, Jones was hired by the American Indoor Football's incoming Beaumount (TX) Renegades as its inaugural head coach and offensive coordinator.