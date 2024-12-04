The Baltimore Ravens have suspended wide receiver Diontae Johnson one game for conduct detrimental to the team stemming from his refusal to enter this past weekend's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With Baltimore on a bye week, Johnson will be suspended for Week 15's game against the New York Giants. The Ravens lost 24-19 Sunday to the Eagles, dropping them to 8-5 and into the second wild card playoff spot in the AFC.

Johnson was acquired from the Carolina Panthers in a trade on Oct. 29 but hasn't found his footing in the Ravens' offence. After recording 30 catches for 357 yards and three touchdowns in seven games with Carolina, Johnson has just one catch for six yards and zero touchdowns in four games with Baltimore. He's only been targeted five times in those four games compared to 58 times in seven games as a Panther.

Prior to this season, Johnson spent five years with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2019 to 2023, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 while eclipsing the 1,000-yard receiving mark.

In 88 career regular season NFL games, Johnson has 422 catches for 4,726 yards and 28 touchdowns.