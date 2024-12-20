The Baltimore Ravens have waived wide receiver Diontae Johnson, the team announced.

The veteran wide out was acquired from the Carolina Panthers earlier this season but recorded just one catch in four games with Baltimore.

Johnson was suspended one game by the team earlier this season for refusing to enter the game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 1. He was excused from team activities last week before being cut ahead of the team's Week 16 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Johnson can be claimed Monday at 4 p.m. ET. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that there is a reasonable chance Johnson will be claimed.

