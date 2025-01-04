BALTIMORE (AP) — Pro Bowl wide receiver Zay Flowers left Baltimore's game against Cleveland on Saturday with a right knee injury and will not return.

The second-year receiver began grabbing at his right leg after a short catch-and-run in the second quarter. It appeared he may have been hit on the knee by Cleveland's Mohamoud Diabate. Flowers was eventually able to get up and walk gingerly off the field, but the injury is a concern for the playoff-bound Ravens.

Flowers has given Baltimore much-needed production from the receiver spot this season, catching 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. The 5-foot-9 Flowers occasionally puts his shiftiness to use in the running game as well.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl