Bears are on the clock as the 2024 NFL Draft starts Thursday on TSN

The Chicago Bears are on the clock as the 2024 Draft is set to begin Thursday night on TSN.

See below for everything you need to know as the Bears, among other teams, hope to land their franchise quarterback this week.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft taking place?

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25–27 at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit.

How can I watch the 2024 NFL Draft?

The opening round will take place on Thursday, April 25, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Coverage begins earlier in the day at 5 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT with College GameDay followed by NFL Draft Countdown at 7p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Rounds 2 and 3 are set for Friday, April 26, starting at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Rounds 4-7 start at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Chicago Bears, who finished the 2023 season with a 7-10 record, own the first overall pick for this year's NFL Draft after acquiring it from the Carolina Panthers last year, along with three draft picks in last year's draft and wide receiver D.J. Moore, in exchange for the first overall selection last year's draft. The Panthers used that selection to draft quarter

Chicago previously had the first overall pick in 1941 and 1947. They drafted halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 after he won the 1941 Heisman Trophy and was a two-time All-American with Michigan. However, Harmon decided to pursue a career in radio and the movies instead of playing football for the Bears.

The Bears selected halfback Bob Fenimore with the first pick in the 1947 draft and went on to play only one season, rushing for 189 yards with one touchdown in 10 games before retiring after the season due to injury.

Who is expected to be selected first overall in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Nothing is confirmed until commissioner Roger Goodell steps up to the podium for the official announcement, but there's a good chance the Bears will select a quarterback with the No. 1 pick.

Possibilities include USC's Caleb Williams, North Carolina's Drake Maye, LSU's Jayden Daniels and Michigan's J.J. McCarthy.

Other big names that are expected to drafted in the top 10 include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers, Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze, Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, and Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner, among others.

Since the first NFL Draft in 1936, 35 quarterbacks have been selected first overall, the most in any position, followed by running backs with 23 and defensive linemen with 16.

What are the betting odds for the Carolina Panthers' first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here are the FanDuel odds for the No. 1 selection.

Caleb Williams -20000

Jayden Daniels +4000

Drake Maye +5000

J.J. McCarthy +10000

What is the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft?

1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)

2) Washington Commanders

3) New England Patriots

4) Arizona Cardinals

5) Los Angeles Chargers

6) New York Giants

7) Tennessee Titans

8) Atlanta Falcons

9) Chicago Bears

10) New York Jets

11) Minnesota Vikings

12) Denver Broncos

13) Las Vegas Raiders

14) New Orleans Saints

15) Indianapolis Colts

16) Seattle Seahawks

17) Jacksonville Jaguars

18) Cincinnati Bengals

19) Los Angeles Rams

20) Pittsburgh Steelers

21) Miami Dolphins

22) Philadelphia Eagles

23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)

24) Dallas Cowboys

25) Green Bay Packers

26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

28) Buffalo Bills

29) Detroit Lions

30) Baltimore Ravens

31) San Francisco 49ers

32) Kansas City Chiefs

Who went No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft?

The Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick in last year's NFL draft after acquiring the pick from the Chicago Bears. The 22-year-old pivot recorded 2,877 throwing yards with 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games as the Panthers finished with a league-worse 2-15 record.