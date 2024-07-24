CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up for the first day of training camp on Wednesday with a new close-cropped, blond haircut and, more important to Cincinnati, a right wrist he says is ready for the rigors of the season.

Burrow took part in drills, threw accurately and looked good doing it, showing no outward signs that his surgically repaired wrist will be an issue. He said he'll get some days off along the way so as not to overdo it.

“I was happy with today,” he said. “You know, still feeling it out. Still have some throws where it's like, ‘Well, what did that look like?’ Usually goes where I want it to, but sometimes it doesn’t spin the way I want it to. So we’re still working through that. But I feel really good about where I’m at.

“I’m really happy with the plan that I had coming into camp this year, happy with how my body feels, happy with how my mind feels,” he said. “So we’re in a good spot.”

Burrow was sidelined last season when he tore a ligament in the wrist in a loss to Baltimore on Nov. 16. He had surgery Nov. 27 and has been rehabbing since.

Coach Zac Taylor said he's not worried about having to give the quarterback much individual attention.

“He’s going in his fifth year in this league. He knows exactly what to expect to get himself through a season and what he needs to do,” Taylor said. “And there’s not a lot of conversation that needs to happen at him. He knows how his body feels and how he does best.”

The 27-year-old Burrow is hoping to start the season mostly healthy for a change. He has been injured to start each of the past three. Twice, the injuries occurred in training camp. In 2022, he suffered a ruptured appendix. Last year, a strained calf on the second day of camp forced him to miss five weeks.

Owner Mike Brown has his fingers crossed.

“He’s the heart of the team,” Brown said. “He’s got to stay healthy for us to get there. I think that’s a given.”

Regarding the quarterback's much-discussed new hairstyle, Burrow said there was no real reason behind the radical change.

“I got bored,” he said. “That's about it.”

Brown out, Taylor-Britt limited

Veteran tackle Trent Brown, signed as a free agent in the offseason, started training camp on the non-football injury list. Taylor said he had “some tightness.” He's expected to be the starter at right tackle if he's healthy. Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt will be limited this week as he recovers from having his tonsils removed.

HBO cameras knocking

Bengals officials gave lukewarm answers when asked about having HBO cameras around for the “Hard Knocks” in-season series that will follow all four AFC North teams.

“There is probably no one in the NFL that says, ‘Oh, we’re on “Hard Knocks.” Hot dog,’” Brown, the Bengals owner, said. “But you know what happens — it’s happened a couple of times here — you’re almost distressed by it. And the first day, oh my God, they’re everywhere. Then about two or three days into it, you just don’t even notice that they’re around until they barge into your office with a camera. I think it’s a good show. It’s fun to have the division on there.”

