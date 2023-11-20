ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp has gone from being loaded into an ambulance with what appeared to be a frightening neck injury on Sunday to having a chance to play at Philadelphia this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott provided the update on Monday in saying all medical tests have come back negative.

“He's in a good spot and has a chance to play on Sunday,” McDermott said.

Rapp was hurt after he and defensive back Taron Johnson both struck New York Jets running back Breece Hall in the open field in the second quarter of Buffalo's 32-6 win. Johnson went down immediately, while Rapp stumbled back about 10 yards before collapsing to his knees.

Rapp's injury appeared to be the most severe as was placed on an immobilizing board before showing an ability to move his hands while loaded into an ambulance on the field. The player, however, did not require being sent to the hospital and remained at the stadium during the game before being sent home.

Johnson and fellow defensive back Dane Jackson, who was hurt earlier in the game, are in the NFL's concussion protocol. Starting safety Micah Hyde (stinger) and backup Cam Lewis (shoulder) were listed day to day by McDermott.

The coach all but ruled out the possibility of tight end Dawson Knox being activated from injured reserve in the first week he's eligible to do so since hurting his wrist last month.

The Bills (6-5) play at the NFC East-leading Eagles on Sunday, before entering their bye week.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl