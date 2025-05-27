Buffalo Bills recently signed defensive end Joey Bosa will likely be sidelined until training camp after pulling a calf muscle, head coach Sean McDermott told reporters on Tuesday at OTAs.

Training camp will take place at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y., with players likely arriving near the end of July.

After being released by the Los Angeles Chargers in March, Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract.

The 29-year-native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., had spent his entire nine-year career with the Chargers franchise after being selected third overall in 2016.

Last season, Bosa made 22 tackles alongside five sacks over 14 games. Bosa has dealt with numerous injuries over the past three seasons, appearing in 28 total games.

Bosa has been named to five Pro Bowls teams and won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2016.

In other lineup news, star running back James Cook was not present on Tuesday as he continues to seek a new contract. The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Cook had a breakout season in his third NFL season in 2024, recording 1,009 yards on the ground with 16 touchdowns. He added two more receiving touchdowns.

Over three playoff games, Cook ran for 272 yards on 53 carries with three touchdowns.

Buffalo has made the postseason for six straight seasons, winning the AFC East in the most recent five. During their playoff streak, the Bills have been eliminated by the Kansas City Chiefs on four occasions, including last year's AFC Championship.

The Bills open their preseason schedule on August 17.

Week 1 of the regular season takes place on Sept. 7 with a Sunday Night Football clash against the visiting Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of last year's Divisional playoff clash.