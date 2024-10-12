ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver will miss a second week with a hamstring injury after coach Sean McDermott on Saturday ruled out the starter from playing at the New York Jets on Monday night.

McDermott said he’s hopeful Oliver can return the following weekend, when Buffalo hosts the Tennessee Titans.

As for the status of Buffalo’s other key players on the injury report, McDermott listed receiver Khalil Shakir (right ankle), running back James Cook (toe) and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson (right forearm) as questionable, with all three scheduled to practice later in the day.

Shakir, the Bills leading receiver, has missed one game. Johnson has been out since getting hurt in Week 1.

McDermott said receivers Curtis Samuel (toe) and Mack Hollins (shoulder) are expected to play against the Jets (2-3).

The AFC East-leading Bills (3-2) have lost two straight ahead of facing their division rival.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl