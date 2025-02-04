ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde made his retirement official after 11 NFL seasons by posting a note on his Instagram account on Tuesday.

“So much love and way too many thanks. From Fostoria to Iowa City to Green Bay to Buffalo,” Hyde wrote, referring to his Ohio high school, Iowa college and two NFL stops. “The goal was to leave an impact. That was one helluva dream. On to the next.”

The 34-year-old Hyde had already made clear this past season would be his last after signing to the Bills practice squad in early December. He spent the remainder of the season and playoffs on the practice squad in serving more of a role as on-field mentor to Buffalo’s young safeties.

Hyde spent the previous six seasons playing alongside Jordan Poyer as Buffalo’s starting safety tandem. The two signed with the Bills hours apart in 2017 in becoming the first free agents to join Buffalo under then-newly hired coach Sean McDermott.

Hyde emerged as a team leader and finished with one interception, forced three fumbles and also served in a punt return role in 95 starts with Buffalo.

He broke into the league being selected by Green Bay in the fifth round of the 2013 draft. Overall, he had 128 starts in 158 games.

