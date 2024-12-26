ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen was a big fan of Aaron Rodgers while growing up in central California, and was left impressed upon discovering the latest milestone the New York Jets quarterback is approaching: 500 passing touchdowns.

“That’s a spectacular stat. Aaron’s one of the, if not the best ever to throw football,” Allen said following Bills practice on Thursday.

“He’s been an idol of mine since I was a little kid, looking up to him and wanting to be in a position like him,” he added as the Bills prepare to close their home schedule against the Jets on Sunday. “Could I envision (500 TDs)? I mean sure. But again, Year 20 I think he’s in now, it’s a lot of football. He’s seen a lot of things and he’s always evolved his game.”

With 193 passing touchdowns and counting in closing his seventh season, Allen has a long way to go to match Rodgers, who is in position to become the fifth player to reach 500.

The question, which no one — including, perhaps, even Rodgers, himself — really knows the answer to, is how many more TDs and NFL seasons the 41-year-old has left.

Allen and the five-time defending AFC East champion Bills (12-3) are one win from locking up the conference’s No. 2 seed entering the playoffs.

Meantime, Rodgers and the Jets (4-11) face numerous uncertainties following a tumultuous season in which they fell well short of expectations.

Another regime change looms after the in-season firings of coach Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas. And Rodgers isn’t even sure if he’ll return even if the Jets want him back.

“I’m still going to need some time mentally to get away from it and to see how I feel if I want to come back for a 21st season,” Rodgers said.

The Jets are 2-8 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, and will finish with six or fewer wins for the eighth time during a 14-season playoff drought which ranks as the longest active streak among North America’s four major pro sports.

Bad as it’s been, what matters to Rodgers is the Jets not showing signs of quitting.

“If I see somebody who is not doing it the right way, then I’ll say something," Rodgers said. "But the beauty is that everybody is watching. This is an audition for all of us.”

In Buffalo, the Bills are seeking to shore up an injury-depleted defense that’s given up a combined 1,357 yards, 86 first downs and allowed opponents to convert 24 of 40 third down opportunities in winning two of the past three outings. Cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee) and linebacker Matt Milano (groin) are approaching their returns.

Allen's challenge is facing a Jets defense that’s limited him to an average of 215 yards passing, with seven touchdowns and six interceptions while being sacked 16 times over their past five meetings (3-2).

“In terms of why they’ve given me fits, I don’t feel like I’ve protected the ball too well against them in the previous years,” Allen said. "Just making sure I’m being smart with the football and being decisive with my decisions and where it’s going.”

Doubting Douglas

Buffalo's Rasul Douglas knows Rodgers all too well to believe the Jets quarterback is considering ending his career.

“Hell, no, they’re going to have physically take his (butt) off the field,” said Douglas, who spent two seasons with Rodgers in Green Bay. “He’s a guy who’s probably going to be playing until he’s 50.”

Consistent combo

Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams have connected for 82 touchdowns, including playoffs, to tie Miami’s Dan Marino and Mark Clayton for the third most in NFL history by a quarterback-wide receiver duo.

Six of those TDs have come in the nine games since the Jets acquired Adams from Las Vegas in October. The other 76 came when the two were teammates in Green Bay for eight years.

Aches and pains

Allen revealed he’s been playing with a broken non-throwing left hand, which he first hurt bracing himself while scoring a touchdown in a season-opening 34-28 win over Arizona.

“Yeah, it’s the left one, so it don’t really matter much,” he said.

Allen is also coming off an outing in which he briefly lost feeling in his right hand after a hit to his elbow.

“It’s good. Just a little sore,” he said.

Stepping in

Jets rookie left tackle Olu Fashanu (foot) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week, ending the first-round pick’s promising first NFL season. Selected 11th overall in the draft, he started the past five games after Tyron Smith (neck) went on IR.

“That guy got better and better every single week,” passing game coordinator Todd Downing said. “Heartbroken for him that it couldn’t end with a final couple of games building off of what he’s done.”

Max Mitchell and Carter Warren were competing in practice this week to be the next to protect Rodgers’ blind side.

