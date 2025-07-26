ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The comfort level of Bo Nix heading into Year 2 extends well beyond his knowledge of the playbook.

The Denver Broncos QB feels more at home just about everywhere, including the locker room, the cafeteria and venturing around the city.

"I don’t have to worry about what certain looks are, or, as crazy as it sounds, where we’re going for the locker room, or where we’re going for the stretch. A lot of times as a rookie, you just don’t want to look like an idiot,” Nix said after practice on a sweltering Saturday. “Now you can go out there look a lot better than an idiot. So excited for Year 2, excited for this football team.”

Nix is coming off a rookie season in which he helped the Broncos end an eight-year playoff drought. The 10 wins were the most by any Broncos team starting a rookie QB in franchise history (John Elway and Drew Lock each had four wins).

To take the next step, Nix spent time this offseason with Drew Brees in San Diego and ex-baseball pitcher Tom House.

With Brees, it was more of a chat about leadership than X's and O's. Brees helped current Broncos coach Sean Payton win a Super Bowl title when they were together in New Orleans.

“Your job is go out there and complete passes and score points. Everybody understands that," the 25-year-old Nix said. "It’s the off the field — how are you encouraging guys? How are you making sure guys are seen, and making sure guys are getting what they need and being put in a position to succeed so that we all can help each other?

“It's all about those second-layer things that are deeper than just what’s on the football field.”

With House, the 78-year-old throwing coach, Nix honed his mechanics. House has worked with quarterbacks throughout the years, including Tom Brady and Brees.

“We just want to tighten a few things up and get even more efficient,” Nix explained. “At this point, it’s tough to make big strides, so we want to find all the little things that we can that may make a difference.”

Since his career ended at Oregon, Nix has been constantly on the move. First, it was to get ready for the 2024 draft. Then, after being taken at No. 12, it was to get up to speed with Payton's intricate offense.

This offseason, Nix took a break. He endeared himself to the community through his charitable efforts along with attending Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games.

“My wife and I love being here," Nix said. “We’re making this our place.”

In no time, he's made this his team, too. He's gained respect through his work ethic and a season that saw him become just the fifth rookie QB in league history to throw for at least 3,500 yards and 25 TD passes. He joined the company of Jayden Daniels (2024), Justin Herbert (2020), Baker Mayfield (2018) and Peyton Manning (1998).

“For me, I just want to continue to show these guys that I’m willing to work, and find every which way we can to find wins,” Nix said. “I know I have a lot of growth left, a lot to be done, but these guys are going to help me get there."

Nix was recently selected the 64th-ranked player on the latest NFL Top 100 list. He found that both an honor and motivation.

“I want to continue to get higher, and not even for the ranking,” Nix said. “It’s just an internal standard that I have, that I want to be the best in the world."

This season, he's got more offensive playmakers at his disposal. His backfield consists of J.K. Dobbins and rookie RJ Harvey. He's got another option in tight end Evan Engram.

“He's is not afraid to speak up. He’s not afraid to challenge you and he challenges himself at the highest level," Engram said of Nix. “I’m very impressed with him. Very blessed to be a part of his team and be his teammate. The sky’s the limit with that type of mentality.”

Nix is ready to take the offense to another level after a season in which they generated 111 “explosive plays,” which is defined as rushes of 10 or more yards and completions of 20-plus yards.

To Nix, it's all about camaraderie.

“We don’t have any clowns. We don’t have any guys that are hard to get along with," Nix said. “We just have good people, good dudes, that are just all here for one reason, and that’s one team goal — just to get better.”

Stadium update

Broncos president Damani Leech said the organization is still weighing a new stadium or making renovations to Empower Field at Mile High.

“Our lease ends in 2030 and that’s certainly a mile marker we’re taking into account,” Leech said. “It’s a very comprehensive, long-term process that we’re going through. We’re trying to be very deliberate about it.”

The Broncos are conducting training camp this summer amid construction on their new facility.

