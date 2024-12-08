EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Bryan Bresee leaped over the Giants' line to block a potential tying field goal with 11 seconds left, and the New Orleans Saints held on for a 14-11 victory over New York on Sunday after losing quarterback Derek Carr to an injury late in the fourth quarter.

The Giants lost their eighth straight, one shy of the team record.

Carr, who finished 20 of 31 for 219 yards, was hurt with just under four minutes to play when he dived for a first down near the Saints 40 and landed hard. He left the field shortly after the play and it almost cost the Saints (5-8).

New York got the ball back at its 27 with 1:21 to play and drove to the Saints 12, with Drew Lock scrambling for 25 yards on fourth down and then finding Malik Nabers for 23 yards. The Giants tried twice to throw to the end zone for a winning touchdown before sending out Graham Gano to try to force overtime. Gano's kick was a little low and the Giants couldn't defend the jumping Breese, who got a hand on the ball.

Carr threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juwan Johnson in the third quarter, and Kendre Miller completed a 98-yard drive in the first when he carried a bunch of Giants to the end zone for an 8-yard score. New Orleans improved to 3-1 under interim coach and New Jersey native Darren Rizzi and kept alive its long-shot chances of winning the weak NFC South.

Gano kicked a 43-yard field goal in the first half and had a 48-yarder in the fourth quarter nullified by a personal foul with New York down by 11.

Tyrone Tracy scored from 1 yard out with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter and Lock hit Nabers on a 2-point conversion to get New York within three, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Giants from falling to 0-7 at home.

The Giants lost nine in a row in 2019 and it led to the firing of coach Pat Shurmur. Coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are on the hot seat now in their third seasons.

Fan frustration is mounting. A small plane circled MetLife Stadium roughly 90 minutes before the game trailing a banner calling the Giants a “dumpster fire” and asking co-owner John Mara to overhaul the team that has made the playoffs twice since winning the Super Bowl in February 2012.

Finally, a pick

Tre Hawkins ended the Giants' NFL-record run of 11 straight games without an interception when he picked off Carr in the third quarter at the Giants 17. It was New York’s second pick of the season. Rookie linebacker Darius Muasau had an interception in the opener against Minnesota.

Injuries

Saints: Backup LB D’Marco Jackson (ankle) left the game.

Giants: LG Jon Runyan Jr. (ankle), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) and S Tyler Nubin (ankle) left the game. CB Dru Phillips (shoulder) and LT Chris Hubbard (knee) were inactive.

Up next

Saints: Host Washington next Sunday.

Giants: Host Baltimore next Sunday.

