Bringing awareness to Black Canadian men's health important to Ogbongbemiga

It's a cause near and dear to Amen Ogbongbemiga and his family.

When the Chicago Bears linebacker had an opportunity to participate in the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats program, he took it to promote the Walnut Foundation, a Brampton, Ont., organization dedicated to the wellness of Black Canadian men with a focus on prostate health.

That's very important to Ogbongbemiga — whose name is pronounced AY'-men awg-BONG'-beh-MEE'-guh — as his father and grandfather were both diagnosed with prostate cancer. However because the detections came early, they were very treatable and so both men remain very much a part of the 26-year-old NFL player's life.

"Both my father and grandfather detected it early and we were able get treatment and kind of control it," Ogbongbemiga said during a telephone interview. "I chose (Walnut Foundation) because it's Canadian and supports the same cause I was looking to support and it just made sense.

"Also to spread awareness to people to get those checkups to stay on top of it because if not for that early detection, who knows what could've happened with my grandfather and father?"

As part of the program, Ogbongbemiga wore customized cleats before Chicago's 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Nov. 28 promoting the Walnut Foundation. And the native of Nigeria who grew up in Calgary wants to deliver a simple message to all men: Get tested.

"Have no shame towards it, just go ahead and take care of your health and be proactive about it," he said. "The earlier you detect these things the better so it's just trying to make that a priority for people to see."

The '24 season has been a challenging for Chicago. Ogbongbemiga was part of an active off-season that also included the additions of receiver Keenan Allen and running back D'Andre Swift and drafting of quarterback Caleb Williams (first overall) and receiver Rome Odunze (ninth overall), prompting some prognosticators to suggest the Bears would reach the NFL post-season for the first time since 2020.

But Chicago (4-9) stands fourth in the NFC North, having lost seven straight. The Bears' struggles cost head coach Matt Eberflus his job following the loss to Detroit.

"This definitely wasn't what we envisioned when we all came in," Ogbongbemiga said. "I felt like we had the right vision, the right plan it, just hasn't come to life the way we wanted it to.

"We still have four games ahead of us to go out and continue to fight and show we're capable and have the right people in this building. When things don't go your way you've still got to go out there and execute to the best of your ability."

And that includes keeping the mental approach firmly on that task and not Chicago's struggles.

"That's a big part, just keeping your head straight, staying locked in and focused every single week whether it's win, loss or tie," he said. "It doesn't matter, you've got to come back with the same approach of improvement and continuing to march forward."

The six-foot, 231-pound Ogbongbemiga has 11 tackles (six solo) and a sack in 13 games this season, his first with Chicago. He signed a one-year deal with the Bears as a free agent after three years with the L.A. Chargers, cracking that roster as an undrafted free agent.

The harsh reality for pro athletes is they're in a performance-based occupation and are continually being graded and evaluated. So it's no surprise Ogbongbemiga's focus remains on the here and now, not the off-season.

"I love what I do and I'm blessed to be able to do what I do," he said. "I just try to focus on one day at a time, one game at a time, honestly.

"If you start worrying about that (future) it can kind of distract you. I've just been on my daily details and trying to put the best I can on the field every play."

On Sunday, Chuba Hubbard — Ogbongbemiga's close friend and former Oklahoma State teammate — became the second Canadian to rush for over 1,000 yards in an NFL season. Hubbard, of Sherwood Park, Alta., ran for 92 yards and a touchdown in the Carolina Panthers' 22-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, giving him 1,011 yards this year.

Rueben Mayes, of North Battleford, Sask., became the first Canadian to accomplish the feat in 1986 with 1,353 yards as a rookie with the New Orleans Saints. Hubbard — who agreed to four-year, US$33.2-million extension with the Panthers (3-10) last month — needs 343 yards over Carolina's remaining four regular-season game to surpass Mayes's single-season mark.

"I'm so very happy for Chuba but none of us are surprised … we saw it coming," Ogbongbemiga said. "He works his butt off and when you work that hard and are talented, good things will happen to you.

"I think they have a promising future there and I really couldn't be more excited for him."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.