With a record five Canadians drafted into the National Football League this past April, an influx of rookies hope to make a name for themselves while established players look to continue to shine this season.

Watch your favourite Canadian players on TSN, TSN+ and follow their performances all season long with TSN.ca's weekly 'Canadians in the NFL' tracker.

The 2022 season saw highs and lows for Canadians down south.

Fans watched as Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland ascended into stardom while Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer emerged as a pass-catcher in Hollywood.

Fans paid witness to the steady play of Washington Commanders corner back Benjamin St-Juste, and the motor of Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard.

Meanwhile, fans endured the heartbreaking news that Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie would miss his rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia.

With Metchie now cleared and set to take the field to thunderous applauses in his first full season with the Texans since being drafted by them with the 44th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, here are the Canadians in the NFL to follow this season.

John Metchie III - WR - Houston Texans

The 23-year-old Metchie announced before the 2022 season that he had been diagnosed with leukemia and would miss his rookie campaign.

The Alabama product was born in Taiwan and later moved to Brampton, Ont., before moving again to the United States.

Metchie played three seasons with the Crimson Tide (2019-21), recording 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns. He became the first receiver to win the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in NCAA football during the 2020 season and won the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In the following 2021 season, Metchie was again the recipient of the Jon Cornish trophy, joining former BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke as the only two-time winners.

While not technically his official rookie season, Metchie looks to make an impact in his first season in the NFL as he teams up with first-year quarterback C.J. Stroud out of the Ohio State University and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Metchie made two receptions for 10 yards in two preseason appearances for the Texans.

Sydney Brown - S - Philadelphia Eagles

One-half of the two Brown brothers who were drafted into the NFL, Sydney Brown, who was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 66th overall pick, enters his first season after an impressive collegiate career.

The 23-year-old from London, Ont., spent five seasons at the University of Illinois (2018-22), recording 59 combined tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and career highs in passed defended (7) and interceptions (6) in his final season.

Brown, alongside his identical twin Chase, helped lead the Fighting Illini to an 8-4 record – their best season since 2007 – and second place in the Big Ten West.

Brown played in all three of the Eagles' preseason games, recording 12 tackles.

Chase Brown - RB - Cincinnati Bengals

The second Brown to hear his name called was Chase Brown, as the Cincinnati Bengals drafted the Illinois running back with the 153rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Similar to his brother, Chase racked up the accolades during his time in Champaign, Ill.

Brown, 23, led the Power Five as a running back with 1,643 yards in 12 games for the Fighting Illini. He finished second overall in NCAA rushing yards to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s DeWayne McBride (1,713 yards) and was the unanimous winner of the 2022 Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian player in NCAA Football.

A finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which honours the top running back in the nation, Brown also recorded 27 receptions for 240 yards and three touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten Second Team honours.

Brown played in all three of the Bengals' preseason games, taking 28 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Jevon Holland - S - Miami Dolphins

Safety Jevon Holland had a season to remember with the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

The 23-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., finished his second NFL season with a career-high 77 solo tackles, and 19 assisted tackles.

A former Oregon Duck, Holland also recorded a quarterback hit, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Holland played in three preseason games for the Dolphins, making three solo tackles and forcing a fumble.

Chase Claypool - WR - Chicago Bears

A new season means new beginnings for Abbotsford, B.C.'s Chase Claypool as he settles in for his first full season as a Chicago Bear.

The University of Notre Dame product was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 49th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Claypool played in 16 games his rookie season, catching 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns. His second NFL season yielded similar numbers, hauling in 59 passes for 860 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, the 25-year-old Claypool was traded to the Bears mid-season and produced a career-low campaign, recording 46 receptions for 451 yards and one touchdown.

Claypool did not see action with the Bears in the preseason due to a hamstring injury.

Joshua Palmer - WR - Los Angeles Chargers

Brampton, Ont.'s Joshua Palmer enters his third season with the Los Angeles Chargers after a monster 2022 season.

The former Tennessee Volunteer finished behind Mike Williams (895) for the second-most receiving yards with 769 and three scores on 72 receptions.

Palmer, 23, was held out of the Chargers' preseason due to an undisclosed injury.

Chuba Hubbard - RB - Carolina Panthers

With unicorn running back Christian McCaffrey out of the fold in Carolina, Edmonton’s Chuba Hubbard is in line for an uptick in production entering his third season with the Panthers.

The 24-year-old former Oklahoma State Cowboy finished second on the Panthers in rushing behind D'Onta Foreman (914) in the 2022 season with 95 rushes for 466 yards and two touchdowns.

Hubbard was also involved in the passing game, taking 14 receptions for 171 yards.

Hubbard played in two preseason games for the Panthers, rushing for 39 yards on 12 carries.

Benjamin St-Juste - CB - Washington Commanders

Quebec-born defensive back Benjamin St-Juste finished the 2022 season with career highs in every defensive category for the Washington Commanders.

The former Minnesota Golden Gopher recorded 34 solo tackles, a pair of sacks (seventh-best on the team) and seven defended passes (third-best on the team).

St-Juste played in one preseason game for the Commanders.

Michael Hoceht - OLB - Los Angeles Rams

After transitioning to outside linebacker during the 2022 season, Michael Hoceht looks to solidify himself at the position with Leonard Floyd moved on to the Buffalo Bills.

Hailing from Oakville, Ont., the 25-year-old Brown University product finished the 2022 campaign with a career-high 23 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Hoceht tallied three assisted tackles in two preseason appearances for the Rams.

Matthew Bergeron - OL - Atlanta Falcons

The first Canadian off the board in April, Victoriaville, Que.’s Matthew Bergeron looks to help keep quarterback Desmond Ridder on his feet and move mountains for fellow rookie Bijan Robinson.

The Syracuse product started 11 games last season and served as the team captain. Bergeron logged 686 snaps, surrendering four sacks and three penalties.

Bergeron, 23, earned 2022 second-team All-ACC and AP All-ACC second-team selections for helping running back Sean Tucker gain more than 1,000 yards.

Bergeron played in the Falcons' preseason game against fellow Canadian Chase Brown and the Bengals.