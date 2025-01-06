BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson's future as Cleveland's quarterback is more uncertain.

The Browns said Monday that Watson suffered a setback in his recovery from an Achilles tendon rupture, and don't know if he'll be available in 2025.

Watson has only played in 19 games since signing a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland in 2022.

General manager Andrew Berry opened his season wrapup news conference with the unexpected update on Watson, who made just seven starts this season as the Browns (3-14) stumbled after making the playoffs a year ago.

Berry said the Browns only learned about Watson’s new medical situation during player exit meetings on Sunday, when the 29-year-old brought it up to team doctors. Berry emphasized it's too early to know what it means to Watson and the team going forward. He did not say if surgery will be necessary.

Watson had his Achilles repaired on Oct. 25. He has not spoken to the media since getting hurt.

“One thing I have learned from this year, I don't want to rule out anything with a major injury,” Berry said. “We are still collecting all the information. Then obviously our focus is making sure that he can get as healthy as possible.”

Berry said the team should know more on Watson in the coming days. The team recently restructured the 29-year-old’s contract to get future salary-cap relief and flexibility.

Watson went 1-6 as a starter this season before injuring his Achilles on Oct. 20 against Cincinnati. He was among the NFL’s lowest rated QBs at the time. Last season, Watson suffered a season-ending injury to his right throwing shoulder and underwent major surgery.

The Browns thought they ended their long search for a franchise QB when they signed Watson, who was a three-time Pro Bowler in Houston. But injuries and his sub-par play have put the team in the same spot it was in three years ago.

Berry didn't outline any plans to improve their quarterback play. Cleveland will have the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL draft and could select a young quarterback to develop.

