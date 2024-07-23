CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper has restructured the final year of his contract, adding $5 million of incentives to his $20 million base, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Cooper held out of mandatory minicamp to protest for more money. But he reported on time for training camp after agreeing to the new deal, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract was still being finalized.

He's scheduled to be a free agent after this season.

Cooper has been the Browns' top receiver since he was acquired in a 2022 trade from the Dallas Cowboys, who were willing to part with him after four seasons and signing him to a five-year, $100 million contract.

The 30-year-old has caught 150 passes for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns in his two seasons in Cleveland.

His contract situation had the potential to be a major distraction for the Browns, who made the playoffs last season and have higher expectations in 2024. But he's in camp and will be on the field Thursday when the Browns practice for the second year in a row at the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia.

Cooper was fined more than $100,000 for missing minicamp and was facing daily fines of $50,000 if he held out of training camp.

The former Alabama standout — and No. 4 overall pick in 2015 — caught 72 passes for a career-high 1,250 yards last season while making his fifth Pro Bowl.

