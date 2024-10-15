The Buffalo Bills have acquired wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.

The Bills are sending third-round and seventh-round picks to Cleveland and receiving a sixth-rounder back, in addition to Cooper.

The move comes just hours after the Bills' AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional third-round pick. The Bills defeated the Jets 23-20 on Monday to sit atop the division at 4-2, two games ahead of New York.

The 30-year-old Cooper has 24 receptions for 250 yards and two touchdowns with the Browns (1-5) this season.

He has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in seven of his nine career NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl on five previous occasions.

Cooper could give the Bills a No. 1 receiving option that's been missing since trading Stefon Diggs in the off-season. Khalil Shakir leads the team with 249 receiving yards this season, ahead of tight end Dalton Kincaid (217 yards) and rookie receiver Keon Coleman (201 yards).

The Bills host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in what could serve as Copper's debut with the franchise.

