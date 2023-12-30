ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills activated DaQuan Jones from injured reserve on Saturday, bringing the starting defensive tackle back to the roster after he missed 10 games with a torn pectoral muscle.

Jones reinforces a defensive front that is without Jordan Phillips, who was placed on injured reserve last week after having wrist surgery. Jones started the first five games of the season before getting hurt in the Bills loss against the Jaguars in London on Oct. 8, compiling 10 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

Buffalo (9-6) has won three in a row and hosts New England (4-11) on Sunday in its final home game of the regular season.

In corresponding moves, the Bills signed offensive tackle Germain Ifedi back to the practice squad, and released Safety Tre Norwood. Ifedi was waived Friday to make room for Jones on the 53-man roster.

Jones was one of three key defensive players to land on IR over a two-week stretch. Linebacker Matt Milano (right leg) was also sidelined in the London loss. Starting cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his right Achilles tendon a week earlier.

White’s injury was season-ending, and McDermott said it’s unlikely Milano will be available to return this season based on information he’s received from the medical staff.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl