The Buffalo Bills announced the signing of Chase Claypool on Friday.

The Abbotsford, BC native split last season between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins.

The team also announced the signings of linebacker Deion Jones and defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

All three players were signed to one-year deals.

In a combined 12 games last season, Claypool had eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Originally taken with the 49th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Notre Dame, Claypool has appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Dolphins, Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.

For his career, Claypool has hauled in 175 passes for 2,261 yards and 13 TDs.