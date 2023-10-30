Veteran running back Leonard Fournette has signed with the Buffalo Bills' practice squad after passing a physical, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 28-year-old last played in the NFL during the 2022 season, recording 668 yards on the ground with three touchdowns over 16 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For his career, Fournette has tallied 4,478 rushing yards and 2,219 receiving yards with a combined 41 touchdowns over 79 games split between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Bucs.

The LSU product was selected fourth overall by Jacksonville in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fournette won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay in 2021.

The Bills hold a 5-3 though Week 8 and sit second behind the division-leading Miami Dolphins (6-2) in the AFC East. Buffalo travel to Cincinnati in Week 9 to battle the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.