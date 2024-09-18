ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills defensive back Cam Lewis isn’t the least bit surprised with how capably Buffalo’s backups have stepped in to fill key roles on an injury-depleted defense two weeks into the season.

When you spend a good amount of time playing a secondary role on what had been a veteran-laden unit before it was vastly dismantled this offseason, something good is bound to rub off.

“A lot of guys just haven’t had a lot of opportunities just because we had such a good core,” Lewis said Wednesday as the Bills (2-0) returned to practice following a five-day break in preparation to host the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-2) on Monday night.

“That’s how I learned so much,” said the fifth-year player, who has taken over the starting nickel cornerback spot in place of Taron Johnson, who is sidelined indefinitely by an injury to his right forearm. “Like, you have those guys around, it would be on you not to utilize them.”

It’s no different for what will now stand as Buffalo’s interim starting linebacker tandem of Dorian Williams and Baylon Spector.

“The guys before us set a great example,” Spector said. “They were ready. And then you learn from that, and you keep going.”

Spector, a third-year player, was thrust into being the defensive play-caller on Thursday, when middle linebacker Terrel Bernard hurt his pectoral muscle in a 31-10 win at Miami. Bernard is listed as week to week.

Williams, a second-year player, opened the season starting in place of Matt Milano, who is out until at least December.

The injuries further deplete an already retooled and young defense that faced questions regarding its depth and experience following an offseason salary cap-forced overhaul.

It led to the breakup of Buffalo’s safety tandem, Jordan Poyer (cut) and Micah Hyde (unsigned, and considering retirement), which had been together for seven seasons.

Seventh-year starting cornerback Tre’Davious White was also cut while Buffalo was unable to afford re-signing last year’s sacks leader, Leonard Floyd.

Though issues remain, especially involving third down efficiency, the Bills defensive backups have played significant roles in each of the two wins.

Spector and Williams each had a hand in a team-leading 10 tackles against Miami. It was an outing in which Spector played 62 defensive snaps, matching the number the 2022 seventh-round draft pick out of Clemson played in his first two seasons in Buffalo.

With Lewis starting in place of Johnson, third-year player Ja’Marcus Ingram stepped in for passing situations and had two interceptions, and returned the second one 31 yards for a pick-6.

Ingram also shined in Buffalo’s season-opening 34-28 win over Arizona by breaking up Kyler Murray’s fourth down attempt to Greg Dortch near the goal line in the final minute.

For a defense that has allowed opponents to convert a combined 14 of 28 third down chances, and was on the field for 75 snaps against Miami, the Bills are 5 of 6 in fourth down stops, while forcing four turnovers and generating six sacks.

It so far amounts to a workmanlike performance for a unit that lacks national name recognition beyond edge rusher Von Miller and tackle Ed Oliver.

“The whole roster can play,” Lewis said. “And I’m pretty sure we’d probably be starters on some other teams, but that’s what type of unit that we have.”

NOTES: Coach Sean McDermott has already ruled out Bernard and Johnson from playing against Jacksonville. ... With teams playing on Monday night not required to file an injury report until Thursday, McDermott said DE Dawuane Smoot (oblique) was scheduled to practice fully on Wednesday after missing the first two games.

___

