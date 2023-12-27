The Buffalo Bills announced Wednesday they have activated cornerback Kaiir Elam from injured reserve.

The second-year corner from Florida has been on IR since Nov. 2 with a foot injury that has sidelined him for the last seven games.

The Bills opened Elam's practice window on Dec. 6.

Elam has played in two games for the Bills this season, making 10 solo tackles.

Elam was drafted by the Bills with the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 draft and has appeared in 16 games and has recorded 55 solo tackles.