PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is having tests to determine the severity of a right leg injury the first-round draft pick sustained in practice Tuesday.

It’s unclear how Hairston was hurt, though the team’s training staff was spotted focusing on the player’s right knee as he was on the ground on a secondary practice field at Buffalo’s training camp facility in suburban Rochester. Hairston was able to walk on his own to a medical tent, but did not return to practice.

Hairston was selected 30th overall after being a two-year starter at Kentucky. Though relatively undersized at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds, the 21-year-old is noted for being among the fastest players of his draft class.

He spent the first week of camp splitting time with the starting defense along with veteran Tre’Davious White, who returns for an eighth season in Buffalo after splitting last year between Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams. The Bills have an opening at the starting spot opposite Christian Benford.

Buffalo is missing several players, especially at the receiver position. Curtis Samuel is sidelined with a hamstring injury while Tyrell Shavers is out with an ankle injury sustained in practice Sunday.

Starting linebacker Terrel Bernard has missed three sessions with a hamstring injury, while starting right tackle Spencer Brown remains on the physically unable to perform list because of a back issue.

The Bills are off on Wednesday before returning to camp Thursday. The team will then hold its annual red and blue scrimmage at its home stadium on Friday evening before having Saturday off.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl