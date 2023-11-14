The Buffalo Bills have fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, the team announced on Tuesday. Joe Brady has been named the interim OC.

Dorsey's dismissal comes following Monday night's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Bills have lost two straight games and sit outside of a playoff spot at 5-5 through Week 10.

Buffalo has struggled offensively this season, as team scoring has dropped from 28.4 points per game in 2022, second in the NFL, to the eighth highest at 26.2.

The Bills have been outscored 129-123 in the past six games and have struggled in the first half, managing just 42 points.

Franchise quarterback Josh Allen has seen his interception rate rise in both seasons under Dorsey. Allen leads the league with 11 total interceptions and his 3.1 interception percentage is his highest mark since his rookie year in 2018.

Dorsey, 42, became the team's offensive coordinator in 2022 after former OC Brian Daboll was hired as head coach of the New York Giants.

Brady, 34, has been the Bills' quarterback coach since 2022, taking over Dorsey's old role when he was promoted to OC. He was previously the offensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2020-21. He was the passing game coordinator and wide receiver coach of the LSU Tigers during the 2019 season, where he was given the Broyles Award for the best assistant coach in college football.

Earlier this season, head coach Sean McDermott took over the defensive play calling from coordinator Leslie Frazier after it was announced that Frazier would be taking a year off from coaching.

More to come.