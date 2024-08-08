PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Sean McDermott opened training camp comparing the Bills’ retooled receiver group to the utensil drawer at home when it’s his turn to unload the dishwasher.

Acknowledging he’s not entirely sure where everything goes, Buffalo's coach said he’s certain each piece serves an important purpose.

“We don’t really know what we have, but we know what we have,” McDermott said. “It’s interesting to see they’re a very diverse group. And I know a lot of people talk about we don’t have a true No. 1 and this and that. I think these guys will rise to the occasion. I really do.”

No one has suggested the Bills replacing Stefon Diggs was going to be easy in the four months since trading their top offensive threat to Houston. In Diggs’ four years in Buffalo, he accounted for 30% of the Bills' yards receiving, 28% of their receptions and 26% of their touchdown catches.

What the Bills lack in a proven threat, they hope to make up by committee.

“I guess we'll find out,” quarterback Josh Allen said, with Buffalo also having to replace losing No. 2 receiver Gabe Davis in free agency.

Buffalo’s new-look receiver depth chart features a variety of size (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mack Hollins and Chase Claypool are all listed at 6-foot-4) and speed (Curtis Samuel and K.J. Hamler). And there’s also dependability with Khalil Shaker, the only receiver on the roster to have caught a pass from Allen, and showed signs of blossoming during his second year in Buffalo.

And don't forget tight end Dalton Kincaid, whose 73 catches were the most by a Bills rookie and a record among franchise tight ends, and running back James Cook, who finished with 1,122 yards rushing and 445 receiving.

“In this offense, everyone is going to eat,” said offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who is entering his first full season on the job after taking over midway through last year following Ken Dorsey’s dismissal.

“You don’t just sit there and just say you’re going to replace a player or replace a scheme or targets,” Brady said. “The numbers are never going to be the exact same, so let’s just figure out how we can get our players into the best position to have success.”

Versatility plays a factor with Samuel’s history of lining up wide or in the backfield during in his first seven seasons in Washington and Carolina. Samuel also enjoyed his most productive season in 2020 with Carolina, with Brady serving as the Panthers offensive coordinator.

Shakir showed a knack for playing numerous roles last year. And the Bills are counting on rookie second-round pick Keon Coleman to line up at various spots to take advantage of his long-armed catch radius.

“Our mentality as a receiver room is everybody’s trying to learn every different spot so we can play fast,” Shakir said. “So I definitely think us trying to spread the ball and get everybody open, get everybody involves, allows us to have so much more targets.”

It’s a multi-pronged approach designed out of necessity and with an eye on keeping opposing defenses guessing.

Allen is more focused on finding mis-matches in an offense where a running back can split out wide, a receiver can motion into the backfield, and features various two-tight end formations.

“I feel like we’ve found a sense of identity in what we are and what we want to do with the football,” Allen said Wednesday as the Bills prepare to host Chicago in a preseason game on Saturday. “There’s a bit of unpredictability for us. And that’s kind of fun as a quarterback.”

The challenge for Allen is throwing in rhythm and quickly identifying his best option, as opposed to him previously feeding Diggs. It’s a transition that began in the second half of last season when Brady placed an emphasis on spreading out targets and leaning on the run attack.

The question remains how capable this group is, given the Bills lack someone who’s ever topped 1,000 yards receiving or had 100 catches in a season, while Diggs achieved both in each of his four years in Buffalo.

The decision to trade Diggs remains in part a mystery. Though general manager Brandon Beane noted future salary-cap savings as being beneficial, he also said there were other reasons he didn’t want to disclose.

There remains a perception of Diggs wearing out his welcome following a series of cryptic social media posts hinting at him wanting out of Buffalo, and becoming a distraction following several sideline outbursts. Most notably was a lingering issue Diggs kept to himself, stemming from the end of the 2022 season, which led to the receiver skipping Buffalo's voluntary practices the following spring.

McDermott, Brady and Allen have been nothing put positive each time Diggs' name is mentioned. All three have responded with a variation of an answer in referring to Diggs being irreplaceable.

Allen noted he's still learning the newcomers' route-running traits, while noting that wasn't an issue in the almost immediate chemistry he developed with Diggs.

As for whether the quarterback misses Diggs?

"Miss? I don’t know if I’d say miss,” he said.

“He was a guy that was reliable, you can look to. He’s going to have the juice each and every day. I’m sure he’s bringing it over there in Houston,” Allen added. “So definitely, you can’t say that you don’t miss that. But I’m very happy with what we’ve got going on here, and how hard the guys have been working."

