The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms with free-agent wide receiver Mack Hollins, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The terms of the deal were not immediately announced.

The 30-year-old spent the 2023 season with the Atlanta Falcons, amassing 251 yards on 18 receptions in 13 games.

Originally a draft pick and Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017), Hollins left the City of Brotherly Love in 2020 for the Miami Dolphins in free agency.

The Rockville, Md., native from North Carolina played two seasons for the Dolphins (2020-21) before having his career-best season with the Las Vegas Raiders, putting up 690 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games.