Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is inactive against the New England Patriots, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Miller, 34, returned to the Bills after suffering a season-ending ACL injury last season.

The native Texan has not recorded a sack on the season and has two solo tackles in 11 games.

Miller spoke to the media Thursday ahead of the Bills' game against the Patriots for the first time since turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued for allegedly assaulting a pregnant woman in November.

"Obviously, there are things that I can't talk about, but everything that is out is completely wrong and blown out of proportion. Me and my girlfriend, we have problems just like any other couple does, but there's never been any of the things that was alleged against me," he said Thursday.

"Hopefully, over time, all of this stuff will get cleared up and, life just sometimes be life'n, and you've got to keep pushing and keep moving."

A three-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Miller captured a Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos in 2015, when he was named Super Bowl MVP, and the Los Angeles Rams in 2021.