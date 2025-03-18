Matt Milano has freed up some cap space for the Buffalo Bills.

WGR 550's Sal Capaccio reports the 30-year-old outside linebacker has reworked his contract to remove a year from his deal and free up roughly $3 million in cap space.

The restructuring means that Milano will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

A native of Orlando, Milano was originally taken with the 163rd overall selection of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He's spent the entirety of his eight-year career with the Bills.

Milano has been hampered by injuries in recent seasons, appearing in just nine games over the past two years. In 2023, Milano broke his leg in a Week 5 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, missing the rest of the campaign. Last summer, Milano tore his biceps during training camp and did not appear until a Week 13 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

A first-team All-Pro in 2022, Milano has 504 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 10 interceptions, including a pick-six, in 94 career games.