The National Football League has suspended Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller for four games for violating the league's Personal Conduct Policy, the league announced on Tuesday.

Miller, 35, will be eligible for reinstatement on Oct. 28, ahead of the Bills' Week 9 contest with the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 3.

In his third season with the team, Miller has appeared in four games for the Bills, but has been used sparsely. He's recorded five tackles and 3.0 sacks.

A three-time All-Pro, Miller spent the first nine-plus seasons of his career with the Denver Broncos before a trade to the Los Angeles Rams. Miller has won a pair of Super Bowls.

The Bills (3-1) are coming off of their first loss of the season on Sunday night, dropping a 35-10 contest to the Baltimore Ravens. They return to action on Sunday with a visit to Stefon Diggs and the Houston Texans (3-1).