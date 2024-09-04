For the first time since going into cardiac arrest on the field in January of 2023, Damar Hamlin is set to start a football game.

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced the 26-year-old Hamlin will be one of his starting safeties on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals in the team's Week 1 opener.

Hamlin will play alongside Taylor Rapp.

A product of Pittsburgh, Hamlin was originally taken in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He became a regular starter during the 2022 season.

During a Week 17 visit to the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2, 2023, Hamlin collapsed on the field after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR and automated external defibrillation before being taken off of the field in an ambulance. He was hospitalized for several days before being discharged on Jan. 9 to continue rehabilitation back in Buffalo.

After being cleared for a return in April, Hamlin made his return to active competition on Oct. 1 in a Week 4 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. He would go on to appear in three games during the 2023 season.

For his career, Hamlin has recorded 95 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 34 games over three seasons.

The team also revealed their team captains on Wednesday.

After naming 10 captains in 2023, the Bills have opted for just two this season in quarterback Josh Allen and linebacker Terrel Bernard. In addition to the two captains, the team will also have a "leadership council" with eight more players on top of Allen and Bernard.

The Bills are seeking a fifth straight AFC East title in 2024.