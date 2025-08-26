ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Maxwell Hairston is opening the season on injured reserve with a designation to return, after missing the past month with a sprained right knee, the team announced in establishing its 53-player roster on Tuesday.

The first-round draft pick out of Kentucky has been sidelined since getting hurt during an individual drill a week into training camp in July. Hairston was projected to compete for the starting spot opposite Christian Benford, but will now miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

The Bills have yet to reveal the status of veteran cornerback Tre’Davious White, who made the active roster after sustaining a lower leg injury in practice last week. If healthy, White will handle the starting duties with Buffalo opening the season by hosting the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.

The Bills also released veteran defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, a day after signing the 11th-year player. Phillips is now expected to land on Buffalo’s practice squad in returning to the team for a fourth stint.

The Bills are opening the season minus two defensive linemen with edge rusher Michael Hoecht and tackle Larry Ogunjobi placed on the reserve/suspended list to begin serving their respective six-game suspensions for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Buffalo also activated backup offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, who opened camp on the physically unable to perform list because of a calf injury. Meantime, backup offensive lineman Tylan Grable was placed on IR with a designation to return after being sidelined by a concussion.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl