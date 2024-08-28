Josh Allen was voted both the NFL's most overrated quarterback and the best trash talker in an ESPN poll that surveyed 103 players released on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills star responded to the results, focusing on only one of the categories.

"So you’re telling me, I was voted as the #1 … best trash talker??? Let’s goooooo!!!" Allen wrote on X.

The survey results were a mixed bag for Allen, who received 39 points as players ranked their top three current quarterbacks. That was good for fourth on the list behind Patrick Mahomes (291), Lamar Jackson (124) and Joe Burrow (51). Aaron Rodgers, who missed nearly all of last season with the rival New York Jets, picked up 32 points to sit behind Allen.

Allen won the title of most overrated quarterback by a narrow margin, picking up 11 votes to sit just ahead of Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa, who each received 10 votes.

When voting for Allen, one NFC West player said: "Too many turnovers."

The 28-year-old, who is entering his seventh season with the Bills, beat out Baker Mayfield and Rodgers for the title of best trash-talking QB. He picked up 26 votes to Mayfield's 17 and Rodgers' 15.

"He's going to run you over and talk trash after he runs you over," one NFC East player said.

A potentially motivated Allen and the Bills will kick off their regular season next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.



Watch the NFL on TSN and TSN+

The 2024 NFL season kicks off with a bang as TSN and TSN+ will air a total of seven games in Week 1.

The action starts Thursday, Sept. 4 with as the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the season opener.

One night later, the first of five international games this season features a NFC battle between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles from Sao Paulo, Brazil. The game stream exclusively on TSN+.

The action will resume with a fully loaded first Sunday of the season and finish off with a Monday Night Football must-see matchup as Aaron Rodgers makes his return with the New York Jets against the San Francisco 49ers.