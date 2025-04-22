The Buffalo Bills opened their voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday with one notable absence: running back James Cook.

Cook, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, has been vocal about his desire for a new contract with the team throughout the off-season. The 25-year-old Cook caused a stir in March when he made a post on social media.

After the Philadelphia Eagles signed their star RB Saquon Barkley to a two-year extension worth $41.2 million, Cook made a post of his own that simply said "15 mill a year," and later confirmed that he thought his next contract should be worth at least that much.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said shortly after at the NFL GM meetings that the two sides were far apart on a potential contract extension.

“I just try to focus on what I can control and making sure that the guys that are here are getting the work done,” quarterback Josh Allen said at a media availability after Tuesday's OTA session, of Cook’s absence. “I know that James is working out and getting the work done there, too. I’m hoping that gets figured out, but it’ll get figured out when it gets figured out. We understand the business side of it.”

Cook was impactful in his third season with the Bills last year, rushing for 1,002 yards with a career-high 16 touchdowns that tied Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs for the league lead.

He also caught 32 passes for 258 yards and a touchdown.

But the Bills were also boosted by strong campaigns from running backs Ray Davis (631 yards from scrimmage, six touchdowns) and Ty Johnson (497 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns).

The other facet in the problem is the multitude of homegrown Bills talent to have received significant contract extensions this off-season, including Allen, linebacker Terrel Bernard, receiver Khalil Shakir, edge rusher Gregory Rousseau and cornerback Christian Benford.

“It means a lot,” Allen said of the Bills re-signing their own. “Homegrown talent, and of all those guys you mentioned, they’re here in the building right now, still trying to get better and working with the team. It speaks a lot about the volume of the character of those guys and the type of guys we’re bringing in this locker room, and it’s a credit to the guys upstairs.”

In 49 career NFL games with the Bills, Cook has 2,638 rushing yards with 20 touchdowns and 883 receiving yards with seven receiving touchdowns. He has been named to two Pro Bowls in his three NFL seasons.