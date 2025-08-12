Buffalo Bills running back James Cook appears to have ended his 'hold-in,' as the two-time Pro Bowler was on the field at the team's practice on Tuesday.

"I would say that things have changed," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before practice on Tuesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"And yes, we have had conversations with James. Good conversations that I've mentioned before. The information that we're getting is that he is moving towards practicing."

Cook has been locked in a standoff with the team since Aug. 3, when he started his 'hold-in' by appearing at practice with his teammates but refusing to participate.

The 25-year-old, who is entering his fourth season in the NFL, is seeking a contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Cook shared the league lead in rushing touchdowns a season ago with 16, and surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the second consecutive year.

But Cook is set to earn just over $5.2 million this year, while other running backs in the upper echelon of the NFL are earning north of $10 million, and as much as $20 million per year.

“I mean, however it happens, it’s going to get done, wherever it happens,” Cook said in July following the second day of Bills camp in the Rochester suburbs. “I deserve what I want, what I need, and it’s eventually going to happen.”

The situation began early in the off-season when Cook went on Instagram Live and pinned his own comment that simply said "15 mill year."

“It ain’t how I feel. I mean, the reality of it is that it’s just real,” Cook said, describing how he arrived at the figure after his breakout season.

“He's one of the best running backs in the league," Bills quarterback and reigning league MVP Josh Allen said after practice on Thursday. "And you'd be crazy to say we don't want him out there. We desperately want him out there with us. Hopefully something can get done.”

The Bills open their regular season with a Sunday Night Football primetime match against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 7.