The Buffalo Bills will be breathing a sigh of relief over Maxwell Hairston.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the rookie cornerback did not tear his ACL during practice on Tuesday as originally feared.

The first-round pick out of Kentucky sprained his LCL and could be back in as few as three weeks, putting him on course to play in Week 1.

Hairston, 21, was the 30th overall selection of April's NFL Draft. He incurred a non-contact injury on Tuesday, leading to speculation that the injury could be severe.

A native of West Bloomfield Township, MI, Hairston spent three years in Lexington. He appeared in 32 games for the Wildcats, recording 89 tackles, a sack and six interceptions including a pair of pick-sixes.

The Bills open their preseason campaign on Aug. 9 against the New York Giants. Their regular season is slated to begin on Sept. 7 when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.