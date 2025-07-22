James Cook does not appear intent on holding out.

The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the two-time Pro Bowl running back, who has vocally sought a contract extension over the offseason, is reporting to Buffalo Bills training camp.

There had been some thought that the 25-year-old Georgia product could stay home amid his pushing for a new deal. Still, Cook's participation in on-field drills could be limited.

A native of Miami, Cook was originally selected with the 63rd overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He appeared in 16 games a season ago, rushing for 1,009 yards on 207 carries with a league-leading 16 touchdowns, tied with Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs. Cook also added two receiving TDs.

Cook is heading into the final year of of his rookie contract and will earn $5.27 million this season.

The Bills are seeking a sixth straight AFC East title. The team opens its preseason slate on Aug. 9 against the New York Giants. Its regular season begins on Sunday Night Football on Sept. 7 at home to the Ravens at Highmark Stadium.