The NFL returns to TSN for a full slate of games in Week 13 as the push to the playoffs starts to heat up.

Take a look at which matchups will be on the network this week and where you can find them.

Chargers battle Falcons to open Sunday's action

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's early slot on Sunday, in a battle of teams on the playoff bubble.

Kirk Cousins Atlanta Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers face the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL's early slot on Sunday, in a battle of teams on the playoff bubble.

Jim Harbaugh departed from the NCAA after coaching Michigan to a national championship a season ago, and has turned the Chargers, who finished with a 5-12 record last year, into a contender in the AFC playoff picture at 7-4.

The Chargers hold the second wild-card spot in the AFC after falling just short against the Baltimore Ravens in the Harbaugh Bowl on Monday night last week. Before that 30-23 loss, the Chargers had won four straight.

Raheem Morris, in his second stint with the Falcons, has the team atop the NFC South at 6-5. But the team has lost two straight and is in desperate need of a win at home.

The Atlanta offence was slowed against the New Orleans Saints three weeks ago, but was completely outmatched in a 38-6 loss to the Denver Broncos in their last game two weeks ago.

Coming off a bye week, quarterback Kirk Cousins will look to recapture his form that led to seven touchdown passes across two wins at the end of October. That may prove difficult against the Chargers' defence, which is allowing a league-best 15.9 points per game.

On TSN+, the Tennessee Titans (3-8) look to build on an upset victory a week ago as they take on the Washington Commanders (7-5), who have dropped three in a row after a strong start.

Rams look to steady playoff push in battle with Saints in the late slot

The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) sit one game out of a playoff spot in the crowded NFC wild-card picture, so a win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (4-7) is paramount.

Matt Stafford Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) sit one game out of a playoff spot in the crowded NFC wild-card picture, so a win on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints (4-7) is paramount.

Los Angeles was overmatched against a superior Philadelphia Eagles team in Week 12, but quarterback Matt Stafford has completed 66.7 per cent of his passes over the past two games combined, with six touchdowns and no turnovers.

After allowing Saquon Barkley to amass 302 yards from scrimmage in their 37-20 loss a week ago, the Rams defence will have to find ways to contain another elite playmaking running back in Alvin Kamara.

The Saints star has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage seven times in 11 games, and went over 200 at the start of November. He also had a game with four touchdowns against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

New Orleans has won two in a row and has been a lot stronger on home turf than on the road this season.

Josh Allen Buffalo Bills

Heading into the season, many circled this Sunday Night Football matchup as a possible Super Bowl preview after the San Francisco 49ers lost in the big game a year ago.

The Buffalo Bills have finished in the top three in the AFC in four consecutive seasons, but have yet to overcome the beast of the conference, the Kansas City Chiefs.

To this point, the Bills have stayed true to the preseason predictions: They enter at 9-2, coming off a monumental 30-21 victory over the Chiefs in Week 11.

The 49ers, meanwhile, have not. They come in at 5-6 with a host of injuries to key players - including star edge rusher Nick Bosa, future Hall of Fame tackle Trent Williams and quarterback Brock Purdy - in what is now being considered by some a 'must-win' game.

Buffalo's +106 point differential is best in the AFC by a wide margin, and there are no real weaknesses to exploit on either side of the ball.

With a perfect 5-0 record at Highmark Stadium, the 49ers will need to have a very strong game to overcome the Bills and snap their own two-game losing streak.

Browns take on Broncos on Monday Night Football

Bo Nix Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos (7-5) have won two in a row and control the final wild-card slot in the AFC playoff picture ahead of their battle against the Cleveland Browns (3-8) thanks to the strong play of rookie QB Bo Nix.

Nix has accounted for 12 touchdowns against just one turnover in his past five contests, and he ranks second among all rookies in passing yards (2,548) and tops in passing touchdowns (16) this season - not bad for the sixth QB taken in the draft.

Cleveland pulled off a major upset over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday night in Week 12, and will try to play spoiler against another playoff team this Monday.

Jameis Winston has averaged just under 300 passing yards per game in four starts since franchise QB Deshaun Watson went down with an Achilles injury. The veteran has energized the offence in what is essentially a lost season.

The Broncos can take another step towards snapping a playoff appearance drought that has listed since they won the Super Bowl in February of 2016.