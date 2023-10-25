The Buffalo Bills have signed Canadian defensive lineman and Ottawa, Ont., native Eli Ankou to their practice roster.

Ankou, 29, re-joins the Bills after spending time with them in the 2022 season.

The UCLA product originally signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and spent two seasons in Duval before a stint with the Cleveland Browns (2019), Dallas Cowboys (2020), Tennessee Titans (2021) and most recently with the Atlanta Falcons.

Across 34 NFL games, Ankou has recorded 21 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks.