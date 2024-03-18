The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive back Taron Johnson to a three-year, $31 million extension, his agent tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal will make the 27-year-old Johnson the league's highest-paid nickel back.

A native of Cleveland, Johnson was originally taken with the 121st overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Weber State.

In a 2021 playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens, Johnson memorably intercepted Lamar Jackson in the end zone and returned it for a 101-yard major in the Bills' 17-3 win.

He appeared in all 17 games last season, recording 98 tackles, three forced fumbles and a sack. Johnson was named a Second-team All-Pro in 2023.

For his six-year career, Johnson has recorded 450 tackles, 7.0 sacks and four interceptions, including a pick six, in 88 career games.