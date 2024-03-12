The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal, according to Mike Garfolo of the NFL Network.

The #Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Nicholas Morrow, source says. Morrow had 12 starts for the #Eagles last year, wearing the green dot as the defensive signal caller along the way. pic.twitter.com/hXFecTYrf4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

The 28-year-old spent the 2023 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, making 95 combined tackles, five defended passes and three sacks.

A native of Huntsville, Ala., Morrow signed with the Oakland Raiders in 2017 and played four seasons for the Sliver and Black before stopping over in Chicago, playing the 2022 season for the Bears.

In 94 career NFL games, the Greenville University alum as 465 combined tackles, 27 defended passes, seven sacks and three interceptions.