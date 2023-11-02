The Buffalo Bills signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph on Thursday with cornerback Kaiir Elam headed to injured reserve with an ankle injury in a corresponding move.

A 35-year-old native of Christiansted, US Virgin Islands, Joseph spent last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. He appeared in eight games in 2022, recording 20 tackles and half of a sack.

The 46th overall pick of the 2010 NFL Draft out of East Carolina, Joseph embarks on his 14th season, having also spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants.

Named to back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2016 and 2017 with the Vikings, Joseph has recorded 664 tackles, eight forced fumbles and 25.5 sacks in 179 career games.

Joseph was a member of the Giants' Super Bowl XLVI-winning team in 2012.

Elam, 22, was taken with the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida.

The Riviera Beach, FL native has struggled in his brief time as a pro. After appearing in 13 games in his rookie season, Elam has appeared in just three in 2023, recording 14 tackles.

The Bills (5-3) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on Sunday Night Football.